Visible Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:VGD) Director Martin Dallaire Acquires 850,000 Shares of Stock

Visible Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:VGD) Director Martin Dallaire acquired 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$113,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$167,500.

Shares of CVE:VGD opened at C$0.14 on Thursday. Visible Gold Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.57 million and a PE ratio of -5.87.

About Visible Gold Mines

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores for gold mineral deposits in northwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada. The company holds 30% interest in the Hazeur property covering 60 mining claims in the Chibougamau Township; the Project 167 comprising 1156 mining claims located in the James Bay territory in Quebec; and the Doda Project that covers an area of 14 square kilometers.

