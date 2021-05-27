Visible Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:VGD) Director Martin Dallaire Acquires 850,000 Shares of Stock

Visible Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:VGD) Director Martin Dallaire acquired 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$113,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$167,500.
Shares of CVE:VGD opened at C$0.14 on Thursday. Visible Gold Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.57 million and a PE ratio of -5.87.
About Visible Gold Mines
Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Visible Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visible Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.