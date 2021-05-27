Visor.Finance (VISR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.41 Million

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Visor.Finance has a market capitalization of $54.92 million and $1.41 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Visor.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00004395 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Visor.Finance has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00088355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00018946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.21 or 0.00987179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,856.82 or 0.09682821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00092625 BTC.

Visor.Finance Coin Profile

Visor.Finance (CRYPTO:VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,373,108 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Visor.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Visor.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Visor.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

