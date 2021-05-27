Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.16. Vista Gold shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 671,723 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on VGZ. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $120.64 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGZ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 14,153.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.