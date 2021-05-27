Vital Farms (VITL) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Vital Farms (NASDAQ: VITL) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Vital Farms to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.1% of Vital Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vital Farms and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 4 3 0 2.43 Vital Farms Competitors 346 1180 1195 33 2.33

Vital Farms currently has a consensus target price of $34.57, suggesting a potential upside of 62.15%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential downside of 2.99%. Given Vital Farms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vital Farms and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $214.28 million $8.80 million 78.93 Vital Farms Competitors $9.53 billion $1.14 billion 9.29

Vital Farms’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vital Farms. Vital Farms is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 4.59% 9.22% 6.89% Vital Farms Competitors 4.60% 11.43% 4.63%

Summary

Vital Farms peers beat Vital Farms on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

