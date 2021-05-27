Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VNA. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.61 ($76.01).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €49.65 ($58.41) on Tuesday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €48.17 ($56.67) and a 52-week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €54.48 and a 200-day moving average of €55.73.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

