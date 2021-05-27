Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of VNT opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. Vontier has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 88.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,600 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 24.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,251,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,376 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 77.4% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,053 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 103.4% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 17.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,585,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,541,000 after purchasing an additional 537,875 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

