VouchForMe Tops One Day Trading Volume of $571.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $204,784.42 and approximately $571.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00083473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.87 or 0.00978742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.37 or 0.09696956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00093351 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

