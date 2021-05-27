Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.00 Million

Analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report $269.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $267.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $93.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 189.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

NYSE VOYA traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $65.20. 27,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,965. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

