VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Million

Brokerages expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will announce sales of $6.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.30 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $11.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $31.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $34.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $78.51 million, with estimates ranging from $68.50 million to $84.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. VYNE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,803. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.64. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

