W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 35,129 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 35,129 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $632,322.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MNRL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.08. 276,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,846. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 2.38. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

MNRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,574 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth about $13,883,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth about $6,097,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth about $4,289,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

