Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Trading Down 1.1%

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $18.59. Approximately 490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WJXFF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Wajax from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Wajax from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Wajax from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

