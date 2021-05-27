Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 1,338,879 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $190,348,427.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,234,500.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41.

On Wednesday, May 19th, S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25.

On Friday, March 19th, S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10.

On Wednesday, March 17th, S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40.

On Thursday, February 25th, S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.17 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $400.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.11 and its 200-day moving average is $141.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

