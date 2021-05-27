Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $149.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Walmart has outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is gaining on rising demand for essentials amid the pandemic. Stay-at-home trends are also boosting e-commerce sales, which increased across all units in first-quarter fiscal 2022. During the quarter, the top and bottom lines grew year over year, with U.S. comp sales rising for the 27th straight time. With curbs being lifted, the company’s U.S. store environment is in good shape, while e-commerce also remains on the growth trajectory. To this end, Walmart’s efforts to enhance deliveries are also noteworthy. Encouragingly, management raised its guidance for fiscal 2022. However, the second-quarter earnings view suggests a decline, due to divestitures related to the International unit. Additionally, management expects supply-chain hiccups and wage cost inflation.”

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.20.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.17 on Monday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $400.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,033,065 shares of company stock worth $981,490,965. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,164,014,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walmart by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

