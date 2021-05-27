Waltonchain (WTC) Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last Week

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002374 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $66.95 million and $10.19 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.16 or 0.07135365 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.89 or 0.00191528 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

