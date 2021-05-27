Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Wavefront Technology Solutions shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 10,014 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

