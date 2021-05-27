Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading Up 28.5% This Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001657 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $27.15 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00062001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.13 or 0.00340842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00184661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00036172 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.82 or 0.00823929 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.