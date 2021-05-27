Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,934,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,013 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $75,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 138,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,382,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $194.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

