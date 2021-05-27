Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $74.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.33. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $77.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

