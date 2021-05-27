Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

HOWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,715,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,440,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm bought 125,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,012,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

