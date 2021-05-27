WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.800-7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.88 billion-$13.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.86 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.78.

Shares of WESCO International stock remained flat at $$106.63 during trading on Thursday. 392,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,980. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $111.95.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $53,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $744,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,823,190. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

