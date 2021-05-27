WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.800-7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.88 billion-$13.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.86 billion.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.78.
Shares of WESCO International stock remained flat at $$106.63 during trading on Thursday. 392,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,980. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $111.95.
In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $53,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $744,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,823,190. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
