WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 29,294.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 199,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 199,200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $625,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $92.61 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $95.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.