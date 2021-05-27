WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $319,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $165.34 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $170.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

