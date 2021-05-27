WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $175.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 140.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $2,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $221,199,789. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $1,055,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,559.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,149,127 shares of company stock worth $280,923,842 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

