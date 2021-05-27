WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases 232 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Realty Income by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,570 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Realty Income stock opened at $69.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

