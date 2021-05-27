WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases 26 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.17, for a total transaction of $2,760,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at $363,714,931.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,544 shares of company stock worth $11,075,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $557.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $291.00 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.83. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

