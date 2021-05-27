WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 599.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $255,253,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALGN opened at $596.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $590.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.24 and a twelve month high of $647.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.77, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

