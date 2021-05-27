WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,719,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,525 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,001,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,402,000 after buying an additional 82,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,095 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,955,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,407 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

