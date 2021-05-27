WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,670,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 1,580.5% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 431,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 405,853 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth $5,717,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1,568.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 273,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 256,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Barend Reijn sold 8,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $109,830.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,142.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $150,367.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,346.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,504 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,128. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $12.42 on Thursday. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STKL shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

