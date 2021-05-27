WESPAC Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APTV opened at $143.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.84, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

