Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
WIA stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 54,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,868. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
