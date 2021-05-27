Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to report sales of $69.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.70 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $35.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $345.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.16 million to $347.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $415.75 million, with estimates ranging from $406.90 million to $424.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WPRT traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 75,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,352. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $932.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.25 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

