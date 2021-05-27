Whitecap Resources Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0151 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.10. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.98 and a 52 week high of C$6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84. In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,740.

WCP has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.10.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

