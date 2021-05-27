Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $15.11 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.9% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 88,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 88,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.52. The stock had a trading volume of 351,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,767. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.82 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $336.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.90 and a 200 day moving average of $134.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,234,703 shares of company stock valued at $300,997,293 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.