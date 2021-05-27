Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,950 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 24.0% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 40.9% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 30.7% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 117,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,683,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $237.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

