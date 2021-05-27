Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 415 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.4% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.15. The company had a trading volume of 140,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $204.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 74.09%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.