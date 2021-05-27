William Blair Comments on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Monday, May 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $329.76 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.