Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.10 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%.

NYSE WSM traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $171.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,676. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $69.01 and a twelve month high of $194.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.25.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

