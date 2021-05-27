Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.10 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.14. The stock had a trading volume of 62,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,676. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $69.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.25.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

