WINkLink (WIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $89.48 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 27th. During the last week, WINkLink has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a total market cap of $190.42 million and approximately $89.48 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

