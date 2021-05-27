Winslow Asset Management Inc. Purchases 715 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,185 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 3.5% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of HP by 17.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of HP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,846. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 169.24% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

