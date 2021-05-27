Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,855 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,673 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $159.94. 15,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.40. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.