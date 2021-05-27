Winslow Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,943 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 2.1% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.46. 205,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,389,324. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.