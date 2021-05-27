Wintrust Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 188,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.17. 8,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,405. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.