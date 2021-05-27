Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of BSCL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.11. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,254. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18.

