Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $106.51. The stock had a trading volume of 629,238 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.57. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

