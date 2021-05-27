Wintrust Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $385.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,072. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

