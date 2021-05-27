Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $2.58 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 309,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,887,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.05. 47,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341,446. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.64 and its 200-day moving average is $202.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $149.85 and a 12-month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

