Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $138.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,153,122. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.70. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

