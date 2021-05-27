WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Down 97.0% in May

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the April 29th total of 287,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:CXSE opened at $65.95 on Thursday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $81.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.44.

