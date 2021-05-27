Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Reduced by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Workday by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $237.07 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.66 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of -197.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.